Mumbai man ends life after suffering losses in share market

Preliminary probe has revealed that he may have taken the extreme step after suffering losses in the share market

A 24-year-old man was found dead at his apartment in the western suburb of Bandra in Mumbai, police said on February 22.

He is believed to have taken the extreme step after suffering losses in stock market. The incident took place in Sai Dham Society in Bandra (east) on February 21 morning, an official said.

The victim's brother, who was asleep in the same room, later reported the incident to the police.

The local police were immediately informed and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

“We have registered an accidental death report [ADR] in the case and further investigation is underway,” senior inspector Shashikant Bhandare of Nirmal Nagar police said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers:

Mumbai

BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7)

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7)

I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., all days)