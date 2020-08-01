Mumbai civic body announces 20% water cut from August 5

The municipal body of Mumbai on Friday announced a 20% water cut from August 5 due to average rainfall in catchment areas of the lakes that supply water to the metropolis.
According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, the water cut is necessary as the lakes have only 34% water storage currently as against 85.68% in July 2019 and 83.30% in July 2018.
In the monsoon season of the year 2020, areas supplying water to Mumbai received below average rainfall in the months of June and July, the BMC said.
The civic body warned that after the end of monsoon, there wo’nt be enough water inthe lakes, if rainfall does not improve in their catchment areas in the coming days.
Besides BMC limits, this water cut will be applicable for areas falling under Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporations, along with villages to which it supplies water, the release said.
Out of the seven lakes that supply water to the city, only the smallest one, Tulsi, has overflowed.
