Mulund resident kills self in Andheri lodge

A 37-year-old resident of Mulund was found to have committed suicide in a lodge in Andheri on Friday morning.

According to the D.N. Nagar police, the deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Shetty, a hotelier by profession.

Shetty was a resident of Willows Twin Towers residential society on LBS Road. He had checked into Grace Plaza Lodge on J.B. Road, Andheri (West), on Thursday morning and was to check out on Friday.

“The incident came to light when staff at the lodge went to his room on Friday morning to check whether he would be extending his stay. When repeated knocking and ringing of the doorbell did not elicit any response, the door was broken open,” senior police inspector Parmeshwar Ganme, D.N. Nagar police station, said.

Shetty was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, where he was declared dead before admission. “No suicide note was found on his person or in his room. We have sent the body for post-mortem. An accidental death report has been registered,” Mr. Ganme said.