Antilia scare | Sachin Vaze sent to NIA custody till March 25

The NIA arrested Mr. Vaze for his alleged involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle on Carmichael Road near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25.

A special court on Sunday remanded assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) till March 25 in connection with the recovery of an explosives laden car found abandoned next to Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25.

NIA’s spokesperson said Mr. Vaze was arrested at 11.50 pm on March 13 for his “role and involvement in placing explosives laden vehicle near Carmichael Road.”

The SUV car was found with 20 gelatin sticks on February 25 and the police said the car was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

Mr. Vaze has been arrested under sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and The Explosive Substances Act.

The car’s owner Mansukh Hiren, an auto parts dealer was found on March 5 in Kalwa creek. The case was transferred from Maharashtra Police to NIA on March 8. On March 12, a sessions court at Thane rejected Mr Vaze’s pre arrest bail in Hiren’s murder.

Mr. Vaze is known as an ‘encounter specialist’ of the Mumbai police. He was suspended for 17 years after being arrested in the custodial death of a 27-year-old software engineer Khwaja Yunus. But he was granted bail after 58 days of being in custody. He was reinstated in June 2020 citing the requirement of officers in the force. He led the Raigad police team to arrest the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, in the case of death of architect Anvay Naik and was probing the television rating points manipulation case as a crime branch officer.