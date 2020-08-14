MUHS final year exams to begin on Monday; HC refuses to order stay

How are you going to step out to treat patients?: court to petitioners

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to stay the final year exams of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Master of Dental Sciences (MDS) courses scheduled to be conducted by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.P. Tavade was hearing a petition filed by students Akash Rajput and others through advocate Kuldeep Nikam.

As per the petition, the final year BDS exams are scheduled to begin from August 17, while the MDS exam is slated to start on August 25.

Mr. Nikam sought a stay on the exams as it would be impractical for students to physically appear for the exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the students were willing to give the exams if they are held online.

Advocate R.V. Govilkar, representing the varsity, said in spite of the pandemic, MUHS is making earnest endeavours to conduct the exams by maintaining physical distancing norms. He said exams would not be conducted for undergraduate students not in the final year.

‘Arrangements in place’

Mr. Govilkar said staying the exams would be a blow to the varsity, which has made arrangements for their smooth conduct, and students who are willing to physically appear for them.

The court also questioned the petitioners saying, “You are doctors. If you don’t want to appear for the exams physically, then how are you going to step out to treat patients? We do not consider it proper to grant interim relief at this stage by staying the examinations.”

The Bench said there could be students, other than the petitioners, who might be prepared to write the exams, and ordering a stay would be detrimental to their interests.

“On the other hand, allowing the exams to be conducted without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the petitioners and subject to the result of this writ petition would sufficiently protect their interests,” the Bench added.