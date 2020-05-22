Mubi launches a new library section

Opening up a new avenue to feast on world cinema during the ongoing lockdown, Mubi has launched a new section, Library, allowing members to revisit and discover films that have previously been curated for limited viewing. This section will help members catch up with what they have missed during Mubi’s 30-day window to watch a film, as well as discover new titles.

The Library collection has several cornerstones of film history like the retrospectives of Polish filmmakers Krzysztof Kieślowski and Krzysztof Zanussi, French auteurs François Truffaut and Agnès Varda, American avant-garde filmmaker Jonas Mekas, and Filipino auteur Lav Diaz. The retrospective of Mr. Kieślowski, whose career spanned over three decades and began under the country’s post-war communist regime, includes films like The Double Life of Véronique (1991) and Three Colours trilogy.

Also available are Spanish filmmaker Pere Portabella’s politically charged and defiant films like El Sopar (1974), Warsaw Bridge (1989) and General Report (1977). You can find four films by German actor and filmmaker Angela Schanelec, whose work has delved at societal changes and the call for identity reconstruction after the fall of the Wall.

From India, there are nine films by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, including classics like Chupke Chupke (1975) and Gol Maal (1979). Three films from American surrealist filmmaker David Lynch’s four-decade-long career — Lost Highway (1997), Eraserhead (1977) and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992) — are also available for viewing. Mubi subscribers can access the Library at no additional cost. It is currently available on the website, but will soon make its way to the iOS and Android apps.

The new feature is in addition to Mubi’s Now Showing section, which will continue to introduce a new film every day.