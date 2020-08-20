MSRTC to resume inter-district services today

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the resumption of inter-district bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from Thursday. Transport Minister Anil Parab said passengers would not require an e-pass for travel and ticket rates will remain unchanged.
Mr. Parab said all MSRTC buses, including normal, semi-luxury, Shivshahi and Shivneri, will restart services. Private bus operators have not yet received permission to resume services. “However, passengers need to follow all safety norms laid out by the State government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the minister said.
MSRTC’s inter-district bus operations were suspended after the lockdown was enforced in the State in March to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the State government on Wednesday allowed actors and crew members above the age of 65 to resume film and television shootings by adhering to safety protocols.
State Cultural Affairs minister Amit Deshmukh said the government issued two government resolutions (GRs), on May 30 and June 23, barring artistes and crew members above 65 from taking part in film and TV shootings as they were susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
“The Bombay High Court has given its directions to allow them to resume shooting. Therefore, they can now participate,” he said.
On August 7, the High Court set aside the GRs after observing that they breached the fundamental rights of the artistes to practise their trade and earn a livelihood with dignity.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath