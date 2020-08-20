MSRTC to resume inter-district services today

State government allows actors, crew above 65 years to take part in shootings

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the resumption of inter-district bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from Thursday. Transport Minister Anil Parab said passengers would not require an e-pass for travel and ticket rates will remain unchanged.

Mr. Parab said all MSRTC buses, including normal, semi-luxury, Shivshahi and Shivneri, will restart services. Private bus operators have not yet received permission to resume services. “However, passengers need to follow all safety norms laid out by the State government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the minister said.

MSRTC’s inter-district bus operations were suspended after the lockdown was enforced in the State in March to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the State government on Wednesday allowed actors and crew members above the age of 65 to resume film and television shootings by adhering to safety protocols.

State Cultural Affairs minister Amit Deshmukh said the government issued two government resolutions (GRs), on May 30 and June 23, barring artistes and crew members above 65 from taking part in film and TV shootings as they were susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

“The Bombay High Court has given its directions to allow them to resume shooting. Therefore, they can now participate,” he said.

On August 7, the High Court set aside the GRs after observing that they breached the fundamental rights of the artistes to practise their trade and earn a livelihood with dignity.