Modular hospital opens

The first phase of the modular hospital on MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex opened on Monday with 10 patients being admitted. The facility has 1,020 beds, of which over a half have oxygen support.

Manisha Mhaiskar, principal secretary on special deputation to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said, “The facility has added 1,000 plus beds in the city. It will act as a step-down facility for patients in Sion, KEM, and Nair hospitals, who have stabilised and are not in need of critical care beds.” She said suspected patients with mild symptoms will also be accommodated at the facility.

Civic officials said patients should call the 1916 helpline for allocation of beds and not walk into the facility. “With these additional beds, availability will be much more,” said an official. The 504 beds with oxygen support will play a crucial role in saving lives, preventing deterioration of patients’ health before they get a critical care bed, and reducing the mortality rate.

Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Monday tweeted that the construction of the second phase of the facility has begun and it will have another 1,000 beds to the city’s capacity.