Modi, Shah to attend meet of top police officers in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the city to attend the annual three-day meet of officers of Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) ranks from all States, which will be held from December 6 to 8.

According to protocol, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to receive Mr. Modi when he reaches Pune on December 7, the second day of the conference. This will be the first meeting between Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Modi since the Shiv Sena president assumed charge as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra following the breakdown of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance after the Assembly poll results were declared.

Mr. Shah is to attend a session on narco-terrorism, which is slated to be held on the first day of the conference on December 6.

The conference is to be held at two places: the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research in Baner, and the Center for Police Research in Pashan.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also expected to be present during the conference which, besides being attended by the top police officials, will also see the attendance of heads of Central investigative and intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces.

Promoting science

The theme of the conference this year is to promote scientific and forensics-based investigation as well as technology-enabled policing. While the inaugural session is expected to be addressed by Mr. Shah, the Prime Minister is to address the valedictory session on December 8.

A review meeting to take stock of the security measures in wake of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister’s arrival was earlier held by senior police and intelligence department authorities. Last year, the annual conference was held in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch.