MMRDA selects red and yellow for Metro 7, Metro 2A signages

The upcoming Metro Line 7 and Metro Line 2A will be identified with red and yellow once they are commissioned. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday unveiled its designs for signages on all Metro corridors.

R.A. Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said having colours is important as it makes it language agnostic and hence more accessible to people. “We have chosen to have a black background across stations for signages. We have chosen black as it is the colour of fashion and Bollywood, and Mumbai is the fashion capital.”

The signage designs have been created by Systra and is based on the designs incorporated at four stations — Metro de Paris, French National Railway Station SCNF, Metro De Marseille, and Algier Metro.

The signage has incorporated different colours for entry and exits, and will have multiple colours at stations where two or more lines converge. “The work on putting up news signs will start at Bandongri station on Metro Line 7 in two-three weeks,” Mr. Rajeev said.

The Metro Line 7 being built between Dahisar (East) and Andheri (East) and the Metro Line 2A being constructed between Dahisar and D.N. Nagar are expected to be operational by December. The MMRDA has also planned to have a unique colour for all its upcoming and under-construction Metro lines in the city.

On Friday, the MMRDA also unveiled the design of the common mobility card that will be available for Metro and Monorail at first. Mr. Rajeev said work on creating the framework for the card was under way and would be ready by the time the Metro corridors were commissioned.