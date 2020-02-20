MMRDA invites fresh bids to complete Metro 2B works

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has floated tenders for the balance works on Metro 2B, following its termination of two contractors earlier this month for slow pace of construction.

The authority on Wednesday floated three separate tenders for the remaining works along the corridor, which include the construction of a viaduct, 15 stations and the proposed car depot at Mandale in Mankhurd.

The first tender is for an elevated viaduct and five stations — work that had been awarded to a consortium of M/s.MBZ and M/s. RCC for ₹521 crore. Sources said the earlier contractor completed only 4.48% of the work on the 5.9-km stretch in 30 months.

The estimated cost of the fresh tender is pegged at ₹474.52 crore and the period of completion is set at 30 months from the date the contract is awarded.

The consortium had also been awarded the contract to build the Metro car depot at Mandale at a cost of ₹390.44 crore, where it managed to complete only 6.98% of the work in 36 months. The MMRDA has floated a tender for these works to be completed within 42 months at an approximate cost of ₹464.75 crore.

The third tender pertains to the work that had been awarded to Simplex Infrastructure and includes civil works on 12.7 km of the corridor, starting from ESIC Nagar in Andheri (West) to Income Tax office in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The previous contract, awarded for ₹1,080 crore, also included the construction of 10 stations on the stretch.

According to sources, the contractor only managed to complete 5.07% of the work in 30 months. In the new tender, the balance works are expected to be completed within 30 months at a cost ₹1,058.71 crore.

The MMRDA had also terminated the same company’s contract for Metro 7 for slow execution of works, for which it has since floated a fresh tender.

Metro 2B is being built between DN Nagar and Mandale, and is expected to serve nearly 10.5 lakh passengers daily once it is commissioned. The line was expected to be started by 2021, but due to the issues with contractors the new deadline is end of 2022.