Mumbai

MMRDA hospital at BKC to be ready by Saturday

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to hand over the hospital it is building in Bandra Kurla Complex for non-critical COVID-19 patients to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

The hospital will have 1,000 beds, 50% of which will have oxygen supply. “Most of the civil work is done and we expect the rest to be completed in the next two days. All equipment has been procured. The work to set up oxygen lines is also under way,” B.G. Pawar, MMRDA spokesperson, said.

The MMRDA started building the hospital on the exhibition grounds at BKC on March 27. The grounds did not have critical facilities such as sewage lines, water and electricity connections, all of which have now been provided.

The hospital will also have a pathology lab with facilities for blood tests, an ECG machine, and rooms for doctors and nurses. It will be housed in a waterproof ‘German tent’ (a hangar-like structure) spanning 235 m in length and 40 m in width. MMRDA officials said the facility is designed to be operational through the monsoon.

On Wednesday, Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Sheikh, guardian ministers for Mumbai suburban and Mumbai city districts respectively, visited the site to oversee its progress. They also visited the medical facility being built by the BMC at the NSCI for asymptomatic positive cases. The facility will soon have a 40-bed intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients.

