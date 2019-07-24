Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar to get new police commissionerate

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to set up a new police commissionerate for Mira Road-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar by carving out areas from under the Thane Rural and Palghar police commissionerates.

“The areas under the Mira Road-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar municipal corporations are witnessing rapid growth in urban, rural and industrial sectors. As per the 2011 census, the population was 20.46 lakh, which, as per the latest estimate, has reached 44.67 lakh till May 2019. It is important to provide extra police force to control the growing criminal activities and ensure safety of citizens. Hence, the decision to form a new police commissionerate was taken,” an official from the Home department said.

A total of 4,708 posts will be created for this police commissionerate, to facilitate which 1,006 posts from Thane Rural, 1,165 from Palghar, and 317 from other areas have been diverted.

For the remaining 2,220 posts, fresh appointments will be done. The post of the Commissioner of Police of the new commissionerate will be equivalent to the rank of Additional Director General of Police.

As per the Cabinet decision, six police stations — Mira road, Kashimira, Nayanagar, Navghar, Bhayander and Uttan — from Thane Rural; and seven police stations — Vasai, Virar, Nalasopara, Manikpur, Valiv, Arnala and Tulinj — from Palghar will be shifted to the new police commissionerate. In addition, seven police stations — Kashigaon, Kharigaon, Pelhar, Achola, Mandavi, Bolinj and Naigaon — will be set up under the new commissionerate.