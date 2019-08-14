Minister opens BEL’s new facility in Navi Mumbai

Shripad Naik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Minister of State for Defence, inaugurated Bharat Electronics Ltd’s (BEL) new manufacturing facility for composite materials, environmental testing and finishing in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Composites consist of two or more distinct materials, which are combined to improve the directional strength properties of individual parts. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of BEL’s CMD Gowtama M.V., and other directors. “The new facility is expected to turnaround the fortunes of BEL’s Navi Mumbai unit, which has traditionally been in the business of manufacturing shelters and masts and overhauling of hydraulic systems of T-72 tanks,” said a BEL statement, adding that it would boost the unit’s manufacturing and testing capabilities in composites, a new area which has been identified by BEL for diversification.

“The facility will enable BEL to develop composites which are lighter yet stronger and pose no environmental hazard,” said Mr. Naik. He added that new products would cater to the requirements of ship builders. Mr. Naik assured all help to BEL, which had taken an innovative step by foraying into the area of composites.

The unit will use the facility to carry out in-house designing and manufacturing of components using GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer) and CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) composites for various Naval applications, submarines, aircraft and shelters, said the statement. “The revival story of Navi Mumbai unit is worth emulating. BEL would like to be a supply chain partner for all platform manufacturers of the country, including PSUs such as MDL, GRSE,” said Mr. Gowtama.