MHADA to redevelop 462 cessed buildings

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will redevelop 462 cessed buildings in Mumbai where no work has begun for over five years despite the private developer securing no objection certificates (NOCs).
State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in a written reply to the Assembly said as of September 2020, MHADA has identified 462 buildings. “We have started serving notices to those developers and as of February, 372 recipients of NOCs have been served notices,” he said.
Mr. Awhad said to ensure that such incomplete projects are redeveloped, an amendment had been introduced in the MHADA Act, 1976, which was passed by the Assembly. “MHADA will take over the redevelopment and complete the project,” Mr. Awhad said.
The Governor has sanctioned the amendment and once cleared by the President, MHADA will begin the redevelopment, he said.
