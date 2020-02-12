Metro to make travel easy for students

To make commuting hassle-free for students travelling to their exam centres, Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has planned to put up dedicated travel help desks for all students appearing for board exams. The students can approach the help desk with their admit cards and buy a ticket without standing in queue.

The facility will be rolled out on February 18 and be in operation till March 30 to benefit students who will be appearing for exams of the the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Central Board of Secondary Education and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education.

While Andheri and Ghatkopar stations will have dedicated help desks, at other stations, Customer Care will function as a help desk for students and their parents or guardians who accompany them. The students travelling by Metro for exams can approach the help desk, which will verify the admit card, facilitate ticketing, security clearance and entry to the station without any queue. The move has been taken keeping in mind several centres that lie along the corridor or near stations such as Versova, Azad Nagar, Andheri, Chakala, Marol Naka and Ghatkopar.

“We encourage students to use the Metro for time-guaranteed travel to reach exam centres fast and with convenience. We are delighted to offer queue-free access at our stations and are confident that students will take advantage of this,” an MMOPL spokesperson said.