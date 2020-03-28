Mumbai

Metro 3 loan: JICA inks pact to release third tranche

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed an agreement with the Centre to provide an official development assistance loan of 39,928 million Japanese Yen (₹2,480 crore) for Metro 3.

This is the third tranche of JICA’s loan for the project. Katsuo Matsumoto, chief representative, JICA India, said, “Given the increase in population in Mumbai, there is an essential need for the project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Mass rapid transport systems also help in reducing pollution and improving living conditions. The current situation highlights the need for MRTS in Mumbai, and aims at easing mobility and connectivity.”

The 33.7-km-long corridor was originally expected to cost ₹23,136 crore, with JICA providing a loan of ₹13,235 crore. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limted was aiming to complete 70% of the civil work by the year-end and tunnelling by September. However, due to the lockdown, work has slowed down.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Mumbai Metro
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 12:42:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/metro-3-loan-jica-inks-pact-to-release-third-tranche/article31187984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY