Mega block leads to delays, crowding

Suburban train services on Sunday were disrupted owing to a mega block on the Western Railway and the Central Railway.

On the Central Line, the block was between Mulund and Matunga from 11.15 a.m. to 3.45 p.m.. Up fast line locals leaving Kalyan between 10.37 a.m. and 3.06 a.m. were diverted to Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations. The trains halted at stations between Diva and Parel and were re-diverted further to Up fast line proper at Parel station. As the trains arrived 20 minutes behind the schedule, passengers complained of crowding on platforms and in trains.

All Down fast or semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.05 a.m. to 3.22 p.m. also reported a 20-minute delay while all Up and Down slow services leaving or arriving at CSMT between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. reached their destinations 10 minutes late.

The Ratnagiri-Dadar Passenger was terminated at Diva and a special train operated between Dadar and Diva for passengers of that train. On the Harbour Line, the block was between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Chunabhatti/Bandra on Up and Down lines from 11.10 a.m. to 4.10 p.m.

On the Western Line, the block was between Borivali and Bhayandar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Up and Down slow lines.