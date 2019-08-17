Meet on bullet train project on Monday

State Advocate General, Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, told the Bombay High Court on Friday that a meeting of stakeholders of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will be held on Monday.
A Division Bench of Justices A.A. Sayed and Prakash Nailk was hearing a petition filed by Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited. In the last hearing, Godrej’s counsel had informed the court that the company was willing to give a 10-acre plot for ₹572 crore to the National High Speed Rail Corporation for a project of national importance, but the State had stalled it. The dispute dates back to 1973 and the suit is at the stage of evidence now.
The court had directed Mr. Kumbhakoni and additional solicitor general Anil Singh to be present. The court has adjourned the matter to August 22.
