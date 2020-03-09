May day in mind, BMC steps up drive against plastic

As the government pushes to make Maharashtra single-use plastic-free by May 1, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its efforts against banned plastic. Between March 1 and 7, it confiscated more than 2,000 kg of banned plastic and collected fines of around ₹25 lakh.

The State government had in March 2018 issued a notification banning the manufacture, sale and use of all single-use plastic bags. It also banned an array of plastic products, including cutlery, straws and containers. The ban allows for a penalty between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000.

The government had allowed people time till June 23 that year to dispose of these items, following which municipal corporations started drives to confiscate banned plastic and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board took measures to close down manufacturing units.

However, after about a year, the drive lost momentum and single-use plastic became freely available in the market. The ban was the brainchild of Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, implemented by then environment minister Ramdas Kadam.

Renewed efforts

On becoming Environment Minister, Mr. Thackeray reviewed the ban in January and declared that the State will be free of single-use plastic from May 1. Following this, the BMC has been cracking down on establishments from March 1. Between June 2018 and February 1, 2020, civic bodies across the State have confiscated 84,210 kg of plastic and recovered ₹4 crore in penalties.

From March 1, the BMC has made 23,018 visits to various establishments and confiscated 2,097 kg of banned plastic. It has levied fines worth ₹25.3 lakh.

An officer from the BMC’s licence department said, “Our blue squads are carrying out regular inspections in markets that see the highest influx of plastic. We have found some repeat offenders as well, who have been penalised ₹10,000 for the second offence. The effect is to be seen as many vendors are not keeping or distributing plastic bags in many markets. But we also want consumers to stop demanding bags and plan their day in such a way that they carry a cloth bag from home. A folded cloth bag can be kept in purses, cars or two-wheelers at all times for unplanned purchases.”

Alaksha Kale, a resident of Sion, said, “I don’t see any effect yet. Vegetable and fruit vendors are still giving plastic bags. Even the thinnest ones are in circulation. Authorities should find out the source.”