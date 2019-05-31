MAY 31 IS WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY

SURVEY DETAILS

Place - Mumbai

Duration - April-May 2019

Age Group - 10-25 years

Out of 306 participants in the survey-

73% knew about e-cigarettes

Out of these 73%-

33% used/tasted e-cigarettes

Out of these 33% users-

80% were first-time users

100% had friends/family who used e-cigarettes

56% had a perception that e-cigarettes are safe

80% agreed that using e-cigarettes is a fashion statement

15% are now regular users

84% boys and 16% girls