MAY 31 IS WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY

SURVEY DETAILS
Place - Mumbai
Duration - April-May 2019
Age Group - 10-25 years
Out of 306 participants in the survey-
73% knew about e-cigarettes
Out of these 73%-
33% used/tasted e-cigarettes
Out of these 33% users-
80% were first-time users
100% had friends/family who used e-cigarettes
56% had a perception that e-cigarettes are safe
80% agreed that using e-cigarettes is a fashion statement
15% are now regular users
84% boys and 16% girls
