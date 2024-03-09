GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marathas should not fall prey to false promises on reservations: Raj Thackeray

The MNS chief said that the party will decide its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls later

March 09, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Nashik

PTI
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray. File

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on March 9 said he had told quota activist Manoj Jarange that reservations for Marathas will not be technically possible and urged the community to not fall prey to false promises.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the party's 18th foundation day in Nashik, Mr. Thackeray said if one community gets reservations in government jobs and education, all communities will make similar demands.

"When I met Jarange, I had told him that it would not be technically possible to grant reservation to the Maratha community. For this, a session of the Lok Sabha is necessary.

Moreover, this issue is not limited to the Marathas alone but communities in every State. If one community gets reservations, all communities will make the same demand. I request the Maratha brethren not to fall prey to false promises," Mr. Thackeray said.

The MNS chief further said that the party will decide its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls later, and he would share more thoughts about it during the party's Gudi Padwa meeting on April 9.

"Narendra Modi's success was not overnight. The Jana Sangh was formed in 1952 and became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980. Even Atalji's government lasted for 13 days first, then for 13 months and then four and half years. Later, the Congress ruled for 10 years, and now the BJP has been in power for 10 years. With our clear, honest stand, we will also get success for sure, but patience is necessary," he said.

Mr. Thackeray also spoke about the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in the Arabian Sea.

"The issue has been pending since the Congress Government. Even Prime Minister Modi came for the bhumi puja, but the project has not been completed. At that time also, I had said that it was impossible, as ₹25,000 crore to ₹30,000 crore is required to erect a statue in the sea. The real memorials of Shivaji Maharaj are the forts he built," he said, calling for the restoration of the structures.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.