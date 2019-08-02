Man who ended life at sea link was stressed over exams

The 25-year-old man who ended his life at Bandra-Worli Sea Link last month was stressed over clearing his exams, police officials said on Thursday.

Parth Somani committed suicide on July 12 at the Worli end of the sea link. The Worli police had registered an accidental death report.

According to the police, Somani was doing an apprenticeship at a private firm in Mumbai after appearing for the third level of the Company Secretary exams earlier this year. The police learnt from his friends and colleagues that he had not been doing well in his studies.

‘Family pressure’

“Somani was under a bit of pressure to clear the exams from his family. His friends have told us he was very stressed about it as this was his second attempt. He was worried about how he would face his parents if he failed the exams again this year,” senior police inspector Sukhlal Varpe said.

Mr. Varpe said while no suicide note was found on Somani’s person or among his belongings, his stress over his exams is now being regarded to be the reason behind his extreme step.

Somani was in a taxi when he asked the driver to stop, saying that he was having breathing problems. As soon as the taxi halted, he got out and took the extreme step before anyone could stop him.

The taxi driver had fled the scene, but was traced by the police with the help of CCTV camera footage, after which he turned over Somani’s cell phone to the police. The police identified him using his phone and his body washed ashore in Worli around two hours later.