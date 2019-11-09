Man wanted in armed robbery case in Gujarat arrested with 89 diamonds

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a 35-year-old accused in connection with an armed robbery in Gujarat. It was also found that the accused had a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him by a Mumbai court three years ago.

According to the Crime Branch officers, the accused, Sahil Sheikh, is a history-sheeter and native of Malvani. The police said in August, Mr. Sheikh and 11 others robbed at gunpoint an angadiya, who was ferrying diamonds worth ₹6.64 lakh. Angadiyas specialise in surreptitiously ferrying large amounts of cash or jewellery and are preferred over armoured vans or guards.

The robbery was followed by a chase, during which the accused allegedly exchanged fire with the police. The Patan City B Division police later registered an FIR in the matter. On learning that Mr. Sheikh was among the accused, the Crime Branch Unit V tried to apprehend him.

A Unit V officer said, “We also learned that Mr. Sheikh had been arrested by the Crime Branch Unit VIII for allegedly robbing the Jogeshwari residence of a renowned doctor in in 2014 along with six others. He later secured bail and went on the run. A trial court then issued an NBW against him.”

On Thursday, police sub-inspector Hindurao Chinchalkar received a tip-off that Mr. Sheikh would be coming to Kurla to meet his old associates. A team under the supervision of police inspector Jagdish Sail, in charge of Unit V, laid a trap on Barve Road and intercepted Mr. Sheikh.

The officer said, “We found 89 diamonds of different sizes in his bag, which he said were the spoils of the robbery in Gujarat. He was arrested and handed over to the Unit VIII as they had originally arrested him before he jumped bail.”

‘Will seek custody’

The Mumbai Crime Branch has informed the Patan City B Division police about Mr. Sheikh’s arrest and will be seeking his custody for interrogation. Officers said Mr. Sheikh and the diamonds will be handed over to the Gujarat Police.

“We suspect Mr. Sheikh was trying to sell the diamonds with the help of his associates. We are verifying this information further,” the officer said.