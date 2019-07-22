Man tries to end life at Malad station

Malad station witnessed some tense moments on Sunday when an Assam resident tried to end his life.

Railway Police Force and Government Railway Police officials on duty noticed a man standing on the bridge. They rushed to rescue the man, identified as Akaan Baneshvar Boro (25), and took him to the Borivali railway police station.

“We have not registered a case right now because Mr. Boro took this step when he was intoxicated. He told us that he does not know how he reached Mumbai,” senior police inspector Sanjay Patil said.