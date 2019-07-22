Mumbai

Man tries to end life at Malad station

more-in

Malad station witnessed some tense moments on Sunday when an Assam resident tried to end his life.

Railway Police Force and Government Railway Police officials on duty noticed a man standing on the bridge. They rushed to rescue the man, identified as Akaan Baneshvar Boro (25), and took him to the Borivali railway police station.

“We have not registered a case right now because Mr. Boro took this step when he was intoxicated. He told us that he does not know how he reached Mumbai,” senior police inspector Sanjay Patil said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
narcotics & drug trafficking
suicide
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2019 5:34:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/man-tries-to-end-life-at-malad-station/article28630136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY