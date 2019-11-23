Man kills friend for harassing wife

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) in Raigad on Thursday arrested Taaj Aalam Amar Ansari, a native of Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly killing his friend after his wife complained that he made frequent phone calls and harassed her.

Arun Bhor, police inspector at Karjat police station, said, “The phone calls were allegedly made from different mobile numbers. We are verifying this claim.” The police said they found a body behind a godown near the railway tracks in Karjat on November 18. With the help of an identity card found on the body, the police found out that the victim was Jazeeruddin Basheer Baksh, a native of Madhya Pradesh.

Jamil Shaikh, police inspector with Raigad LCB, said, “With the help of the Madhya Pradesh police, we found that Baksh was working as a driver at Igatpuri in Nashik.”

Using call detail records, the police found out that the last call Baksh received was from Mr. Ansari. Following inquiries, the police learnt that Baksh and Mr. Ansari hailed from the same place in Madhya Pradesh and worked together in Igatpuri. A week before the murder, Mr. Ansari quit his job and joined another place for work at Karjat. Later, during interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he had murdered Baksh.

Mr. Bhor said, “Mr. Ansari told Baksh that he would get him a job with a higher salary if he came to Karjat. Baksh met Mr. Ansari and he took him to an isolated place. The accused then killed Baksh by crushing his head with a stone.”

Mr. Ansari has been remanded in the custody of the Karjat police till November 26.