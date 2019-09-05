Man injured after coming under train

Kiran Dhanvade, a 24-year-old man from Airoli, seriously injured his legs after coming under a Vashi-Thane local train at Koparkhairne station at 11.55 a.m. on Wednesday.
Turbhe RPF official Rajesh Kumar Meena rescued Mr. Dhanvade with help of Vashi GRP officials. He was taken to NMMC Hospital, Vashi, by autorickshaw.
“It wasn’t an attempted suicide. We are waiting for reports to find out if he was intoxicated,” inspector Praveenkumar Vishwakarma of the Turbhe RPF said.
Dr. B.K. Patil, casualty medical officer at NNMC Hospital, Vashi, said the victim had severe injuries to his lower limbs. “His right leg was crushed from below the knee and his left leg was crushed slightly above the ankle. We stabilised him and sent him to the State-run JJ Hospital,” Dr. Patil said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor