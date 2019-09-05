Man injured after coming under train

Kiran Dhanvade, a 24-year-old man from Airoli, seriously injured his legs after coming under a Vashi-Thane local train at Koparkhairne station at 11.55 a.m. on Wednesday.

Turbhe RPF official Rajesh Kumar Meena rescued Mr. Dhanvade with help of Vashi GRP officials. He was taken to NMMC Hospital, Vashi, by autorickshaw.

“It wasn’t an attempted suicide. We are waiting for reports to find out if he was intoxicated,” inspector Praveenkumar Vishwakarma of the Turbhe RPF said.

Dr. B.K. Patil, casualty medical officer at NNMC Hospital, Vashi, said the victim had severe injuries to his lower limbs. “His right leg was crushed from below the knee and his left leg was crushed slightly above the ankle. We stabilised him and sent him to the State-run JJ Hospital,” Dr. Patil said.