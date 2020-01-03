Man held for attacking sessions court judge

The Dindoshi sessions court was witness to some amusing drama on Thursday morning, after a man walked into a courtroom, invoked Krishna’s name and threw a flute at the Judge. He was later arrested by the police.

According to the police, Omkarnath Pandey (60), who works as a watchman in Andheri, was slated to depose as a witness at a hearing in his brother’s 2017 murder case. Though the hearing was scheduled for later in the day, Mr. Pandey stormed into court room no. 10, where Judge S.U. Baghele was presiding, much earlier.

Clothed in robes

“He entered the court room wearing a lawyer’s black robe over his clothes and sat for a short while. In the middle of the hearing, he stood up and declared that it was Krishna Janmashtami, and threw a flute at the Judge. The flute, however, hit the court stenographer,” senior police inspector Babasaheb Salunke, Kurar police station, said.

After this, Mr. Pandey was overpowered and handed over to the police personnel posted on duty at the court. He was later taken into custody and arrested by the Kurar police.

Mr. Salunke said the accused has not offered any coherent reason behind his actions, and only keeps saying that Krishna was happy with him. “Based on his actions and his subsequent behaviour, we are arranging for a counselling session with a psychiatrist for him,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up at the court following the incident, and an order was passed instructing security personnel to frisk all the people entering the court to avoid such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)