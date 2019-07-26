Man found dead in Nerul

A 56-year-old man was found dead in his one room kitchen flat at Shiravane, Nerul on Thursday afternoon. Arvind Kind, a trader in APMC market, was alone at home when the incident occurred.
“His wife was at her native while his son, a diploma holder, had gone out in search of job,” senior police inspector Rajendra Chavan from Nerul police station said.
He also said, “When his 25-year-old son returned home, he found his father stabbed to death. There were no marks of forced entry in the house so we suspect someone known would have entered the house and killed him. The investigations are on.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor