Man found dead in Nerul

A 56-year-old man was found dead in his one room kitchen flat at Shiravane, Nerul on Thursday afternoon. Arvind Kind, a trader in APMC market, was alone at home when the incident occurred.

“His wife was at her native while his son, a diploma holder, had gone out in search of job,” senior police inspector Rajendra Chavan from Nerul police station said.

He also said, “When his 25-year-old son returned home, he found his father stabbed to death. There were no marks of forced entry in the house so we suspect someone known would have entered the house and killed him. The investigations are on.”