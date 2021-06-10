Man detained under MPDA Act in Raigad

For the first time in Raigad district, a man has been detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for his involvement in criminal activities.

The move was proposed by the Raigad police which was approved by Collector Nidhi Choudhari and sanctioned by the State government.

Dattatrey Ghare (33), a resident of Mahad, has criminal records from 2010 for various serious offences, including attempt to murder.

“Even after being externed several times, he used to come back and continue with crime. Since there was no reformation in the accused, we decided to detain him under the MPDA Act and now he would be in the Alibaug jail for a year,” police inspector Dayand Gawade from Local Crime Branch, Raigad, said.