Mumbai

Man arrested for prank call threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath

The accused had made the call to U.P. Police’s social media helpdesk.

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad has arrested a 25-year-old Chunabhatti resident for allegedly making a prank call to the Uttar Pradesh police, threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath with a bomb.

According to ATS officials, the accused, Kamran Khan, allegedly made the threat in a call that he made from his cell phone to the U.P. Police's social media helpdesk in the early hours of Friday morning.

"We traced the accused using technical and human intelligence. He has a history of drug abuse but no criminal record. His actions seem to have been a prank. Even his number is saved on Truecaller as 'Yogi Ji'," an ATS officer said, adding that he has been handed over to the U.P. Police.

