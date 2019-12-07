Malik, Gorhe disapprove of killing of accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case

Fear would have been instilled in the people’s minds had the Hyderabad woman rape and murder accused been hanged in public square after following due legal process, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Friday.

Disapproving the killings, Mr. Malik said, “The accused were killed in an encounter. But this is not the way of giving justice. Justice cannot be delivered in an unjust way.”

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said the accused should have been punished after following the due process of law.

“I see this is as a conspiracy...it was important that the accused were punished as per law,” Ms. Gorhe told a Marathi news channel.

On the other hand, former Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said such an action was the “need of the hour” and congratulated the Hyderabad Police.

“Encounter killing of all 4 accused of #HydrabadRapeCase may seem like unlawful but it was the need of the hour. I congratulate #hydrabadpolice to instill a sense of security in the women of our country. #HumanRights activists may not agree but a strong messages had to be put out,” Mr. Nirupam said in a tweet.