Mahindra Logistics launches queer inclusion policy

To foster the inclusion of LGBTQAI+ employees, Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL) has unveiled a five-year plan which aims at hiring queer people and extending benefits to same-sex partners.

Commemorating the start of the American Pride month, the company’s diversity policy includes adoption leave for queer workers. Same-sex partners shall be eligible for 12-week adoption leave, starting from the date of the adoption. Benefits under the existing medical insurance shall be extended to same-sex partners on declaration of their partner’s details.

The company’s definition of compassionate leave — which can be availed for four days by an employee in case of death of an immediate family member — will be extended to same-sex partners, under the new policy. To make the workplace more inclusive for queer employees, MLL will offer LGBTQAI+ staff counselling services on request, for them and three immediate family members, which includes their partner.

“As a general rule, people should avoid using the label homosexual as it is still viewed negatively,” the policy said.

Equal opportunity

The company has also pledged equal opportunity and non-discrimination in various processes, including recruitment, transfer, relocation, training and development, career development, and promotion.

Any incident of sexual harassment reported by a queer employee shall be investigated by the internal complaints committee. “The organisation takes a tough stance on any incidents of harassment or bullying. The employees are expected to be sensitive about the language that they use in the interactions,” read the policy.

The company also seeks to bridge the gender diversity gap by hiring more women, and aims to hire more persons with disabilities. “It is imperative to make MLL attractive for millennials, provide equal opportunity to women and persons with disabilities, recruit employees from diverse backgrounds like armed forces, and shatter the stereotypes around LGBTQIA workforce,” said Rampraveen Swaminathan, anaging director and CEO.