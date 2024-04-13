GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra’s realty regulator de-registers 279 housing projects

April 13, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Ateeq Shaikh

Since February 2023 when the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) permitted de-registration of housing projects, it has received applications to delist 279 realty projects so far.

These applications were received during financial year 2023-24, the same year when MahaRERA received registration requests for 5,471 projects, and gave a go-ahead to 4,332 of these across Maharashtra.

The de-listed projects were issued registration numbers a few years ago when the respective projects were launched. The de-registered projects constitute 6.44% of the total projects.

Some of the prominent names includes Macrotech Developers of the Lodha Group, which had moved applications to de-register 11 of their projects. Mahindra Lifespace, the real estate vertical of Mahindra Group, too got 11 projects scrapped. DB Realty’s arm Marine Drive Hospitality and Realty too exited a project proposed in South Mumbai.

