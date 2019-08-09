Maharashtra to set up task force on climate change

Experts to study measures taken against flooding, unplanned reclamation

Experts to study measures taken against flooding, unplanned reclamation

In the wake of an unprecedented flood-like situation and record rainfall this season , the State government will constitute a task force comprising local and global experts to study impact of climate change on Mumbai.

The task force will study measures taken against flooding and unplanned reclamation in cities such as Venice, Geneva and London, and coordinate with the European Climate Change Programme of the European Union to prepare a blueprint. The task force will be set up by the environment department in coordination with Mumbai First, a not-for-profit, policy-influencing think tank, officials said.

Narinder Nayar, chairman, Mumbai First, said the proposal for the task force has been sent to the government while only the last-minute modalities are remaining. On Wednesday, Mumbai First held a meeting with Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and discussed the need to set up a task force comprising scientists and experts on climate change from around the globe.

“We have seen Mumbai has witnessed unprecedented floods and rain this monsoon. There are new flooding spots in the city while the construction of major projects is going on. All of these have raised concerns over the impact of climate change,” Mr. Nayar said after meeting Mr. Mehta.

Officials said the government has agreed to not only form the task force but also participate in an international conference on climate change, which will be organised by Mumbai First.

The task force will also study patterns of climate change and steps taken by leading countries such as the Netherlands, which has taken a lead in flood management and measures against climate change.