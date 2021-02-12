Maharashtra sees spike of 3,670 COVID-19 cases

2,422 recoveries, 36 deaths in State; active case tally crosses 31,000

Following a high number of recoveries on Thursday, Maharashtra’s recovery rate slumped with the State reporting 3,670 new COVID-19 cases on Friday against 2,422 patients being discharged.

The State’s active case tally has risen to 31,474, while the total case tally stands at 20,56,575. Thirty-six fatalities saw the death toll climb to 51,451. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 19,72,475, while the recovery rate stands at 95.91%.

“Of 1,52,19,416 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,56,575 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.51%) have returned positive, with over 56,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate has dipped to 2.5%.

Pune reported more than 500 new cases to take its tally to 3,93,425. With no deaths reported, the toll remained at 8,007. The active case tally stands at 4,515, with a recovery rate of 96.54%.

599 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 599 new cases to take its case tally to 3,12,902, of which 3,881 are active. Four fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,409.

Nagpur reported over 300 new cases, taking its tally to 1,39,291, of which 3,729 are active. Zero deaths saw the toll remain constant at 3,422.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported no deaths, while 88 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 57,274, of which just 792 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,825.

Neighbouring Sangli district reported just 10 cases and a single death as the district’s reported cases reached 51,031, of which only 692 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,784.

Kolhapur reported just 27 cases and no fatalities as its total case tally reached 49,309, of which just 137 are active. The district’s total death toll stands at 1,674.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 200 cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 123,375, of which 1,131 are active. Its death toll stands at 2,017.

Jalgaon reported 32 new cases and no deaths as its tally reached 57,904, of which only 447 are active, while its death toll climbed to 1,490.

A total of 1,68,087 people across the State are in home quarantine and 1,789 are in institutional quarantine facilities.