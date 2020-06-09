Maharashtra seeing a circus, not a sarkaar: Rajnath Singh

Maharashtra is witnessing a circus and not a sarkaar (government), Union Defence Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh said on Monday. He was addressing a virtual Jan Samvad rally of party workers in the State.

While stating that the Centre would extend all possible help to the State in its fight against COVID-19 and relief measures to recover from cylcone Nisarga, Mr. Singh wondered how could a government guided by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar be so directionless.

“Maharashtra, and in that Mumbai, is among the worst affected due to COVID-19. I watch news about non-availability of ambulances to patients, bodies in hospital and such. Sometimes I feel there is no government in the State. What is happening?” he asked.

The Defence Minister expressed disbelief over the fact that a government comprising three parties, with a former CM in the Cabinet, is so directionless.

Ranking U.P. and Karnataka higher than Maharashtra in their fight against COVID-19, Mr. Singh said the States had still managed to control the spread of the virus. Mr. Singh also pointed out that the ruling party was instead criticising people like actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping migrant workers.

“It seems Maharashtra has circus in the name of sarkaar (government). It has no vision for development,” said the Union Minister, launching an attack on the BJP’s former ally, Shiv Sena.

“The Sena fought the election with the BJP and betrayed us after the polls because of its greed for power. People wanted Devendra Fadnavis as CM but the Sena’s selfish motives overpowered people’s will. Is this the party late Balasaheb Thackeray founded?” he asked. Mr. Singh finally said despite all this, the Central government led by the BJP would help the State.

The minister also attacked the Congress, saying power without responsibility was a nature of the party. “How can Rahul Gandhi say that his party has no say in decisions? They should run the government in coordination at least in difficult times. The Congress is so directionless that it could not even become main opposition party in the Lok Sabha in 2019,” he taunted.

Earlier in his speech, Mr. Singh claimed that India’s economy in 2019 stands improved as compared to that in 2013. “Under the UPA government, the country’s economy stood at ninth position and today we are fifth in the world. We are the world’s fastest growing economy and the world accepts it.”

The minister also lauded the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Had the PM not called for a lockdown, we would have suffered the worst. This government took effective steps, ensuring less infection. Our attentiveness to health and sanitation helped ensure that India has less patients compared to developed countries,” he claimed.