Maharashtra govt announces pay cut

Uddhav Thackeray with Ajit Pawar File Photo Shashank Parade

Maharashtra government has announced cut in salaries of all elected representatives, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and all ministers.

The salary of all elected representatives, including those in civic bodies, will be down by 60%.

Government employees belonging to Class I and II will recieve 50% salary cut, while Class III employees will have to do away with 25% of their remuneration.

There will be no pay cut for Class IV employees.

This decision has been taken after discussing with representatives of government employee unions, Deputy CM and state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

This pay cut is applicable for the salary of March 2020.

