Maharashtra government releases ₹5 crore for music school in Thane
The Maharashtra government has released a sum of ₹5 crore for establishing a music school in the name of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, an official here said on June 24.
Ovala-Majiwada MLA Pratap Sarnaik in a release said that the state government released a sum of ₹5 crore for the proposed music school in Thane city.
As per a government resolution issued in this regard, the Thane Municipal Corporation will bear 25% of the cost and the state government pitch in with 75% for the project.
While releasing the funds, the state government has laid down several conditions and has stated that the district collector will oversee the entire project, the official added.
