Maharashtra government cancels allotment of CIDCO land to private developer

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has terminated allotment of a controversial City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) land at Kharghar to a private developer by the previous BJP government.

Upon the recommendation of the Raigad Collector, the State government last month cancelled the deal for the 24-acre land which was allegedly given away to a private developer for ₹Rs 3.6 crore as against the market rate of ₹1,767 crore by the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government.

‘Breach of conditions’

Sources in the Collector’s office said the allotment was cancelled last month on grounds of ‘breach of conditions’ by the allottees.

“The cancellation was done two weeks back and a report submitted to the State government subsequently. Since the deal is called off, it nullifies the ‘irregularities’ mentioned in the report of the retired judge R.C. Chavan,” the source said.

In 2018, the Congress had alleged that 24 acres of CIDCO land in Kharghar, which was allotted to the project affected people of Koyna dam, was sold to select builders at an extremely low price.

Judicial probe

Reacting to the allegations, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in the Assembly a judicial probe into the land deal after the Congress accused him of being involved in the transaction.

The judicial committee headed by retired judge R.C. Chavan had found “irregularities” in the allotment.

The State government had last year asked the Urban Development Department (UDD) and the Raigad Collector to submit their statements on the findings.

“The Chavan committee report had clearly mentioned the rule for allotment of land to the PAPs too were never followed. The allotment was done out of turn, the committee had found,” said an official of the State UDD department.