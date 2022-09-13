Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Shinde stops convoy to help accident victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help the road accident victims on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help the road accident victims on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to officials, a luxury car caught fire in the Vile Parle area on the express highway, a major north-south arterial road in Mumbai, and Mr. Shinde’s convoy which was passing by stopped to help the car occupant. No injuries were reported. Fire Department received an emergency call about the blaze at 12:25 a.m. Immediately, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within no time.

Mr. Shinde’s convoy was passing through the opposite road and stopped to help the car passenger. A video of the incident in which Chief Minister Shinde was seen speaking to the car driver went viral on social media.

The Chief Minister was asking about the whereabouts of the driver, who identified himself as Vikrant Shinde, a resident of Worli. Further, he asked the driver and the occupant not to go near the blaze-hit car, saying life was important and assured help before leaving.


