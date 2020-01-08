Maharashtra Assembly passes resolution seeking caste-based Census

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre for a caste-based Census to find out the population of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) across the country.

The resolution was moved suo moto by Speaker Nana Patole and unanimously adopted by the Lower House.

A special one-day session of the State Legislature was held to ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill, which was passed by Parliament on December 11.

“The new Census will be taken up in 2021. There is need for the data on the OBC population so that they can be given benefits for development,” the Speaker said.

He said various delegations from the OBCs have met him demanding such an enumeration.

“The House can pass a resolution seeking caste-based Census to find out the OBC population,” Mr. Patole said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the issue can be discussed in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) first and then taken up in the Budget session beginning next month.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab also said that only business finalised by the BAC for the day should be taken up by the House.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the Opposition would support such resolution whenever it is taken up.

At this point, Mr. Patole said that taking up the issue (caste-based Census) next month would be too late.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP said the demand for a caste-based Census had been long pending.

After the Speaker read out the resolution, the House passed it by a voice vote.

The Assembly has total of 288 members.