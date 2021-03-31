Maharashtra appoints retired Justice Kailash U Chandiwal to probe Parmar Bir Singh’s letter

Retired Justice Kailash U Chandiwal of the Bombay High Court was on Tuesday appointed by the Maharashtra government to probe the letter written by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had directed suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore a month from bars and restaurants.

Mr. Chandiwal was born in Aurangabad and had done his B.Sc. from Government College, Aurangabad. He completed his LL.B from M.P. Law College, Aurangabad, in 1976.

He joined the district bar association in September 1976 and practised on the civil and criminal sides. He worked as a legal advisor to six nationalised banks and conducted several civil suits and appeals of far-reaching importance. He also appeared in revenue matters.

He was also associated with educational and religious institutions in Aurangabad.

In 1981, he was selected and posted as Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class at Nanded, but did not join.

In 1992-93, he was selected as Judge, Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court, at Bombay, and joined on February 5, 1993. He worked on the civil and criminal sides. For more than five years, he worked as a special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and decided matters involving international trafficking.

He was elevated as the additional judge of the Bombay High Court on April 16, 2008, and retired on May 7, 2014.