‘LSD was smuggled into country from Germany via Assam’

The LSD worth over ₹1 crore, which was seized from an Australian national in Bandra last week, was brought into the country from Germany via Assam, officers of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) said on Monday.

The ANC had on November 22 arrested Reza Borhani along with 1,551 strips of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) worth ₹1.08 crore.

Mr. Borhani, who has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, is the founder and president of a research facility called Cannabis Health and Sciences.

New suspect

“Mr. Borhani has in his interrogation revealed that a German national smuggled LSD into the country and met him in Assam, where he took the delivery and brought it to Mumbai. We are preparing a sketch of this suspect and will share it with relevant agencies to find out if anyone matching the description is on their radar for drug trafficking,” an ANC officer said.

The officer added that inquiries so far have also established that Mr. Borhani had visited Goa at least once in October. “We have written to the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) seeking any and all details about his trips to India as well as the conditions of his visa. While he claims that he is staying in the country on an extended visa, we need to verify whether this is indeed the case. If not, a separate offence can be registered against him,” the ANC officer said.

Legal dispute

Mr. Borhani was also involved in a legal dispute in 2009. He had approached the Bombay High Court challenging a notice by the FRRO denying him a visa extension and asking him to leave the country. His wife, a model and actor, is an Indian national. The ANC is trying to access the court’s verdict in the case, according to sources.