Lockdown takes toll, two end their lives

Two suicides were reported in a single day at Koparkhairane on Wednesday. While a 47-year-old took his life due to unavailability of alcohol, a 31-year-old autorickshaw driver took the step due to the lack of income.

With liquor shops closed ever since the lockdown came into force, Muralidhar Khandare, an alcohol addict, grew frustrated. A resident of Sector 19, Khandare was found dead in his building compund around 3 a.m. on Wednesday after nearby residents awoke to loud sound.

According to the Koparkhairane police, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. “Since the lockdown began, he could not get a hold of any alcohol and was frustrated. That could be the reason behind his act. He used to live with his family and took the step while they were all asleep,” senior police inspector Suryakant Jagdale said.

Loan stress

In another incident, Shivkumar Vasantlal Gupta, a resident of Sector 2, who used to drive an auto rickshaw for a living, also ended his life.

According to police, Gupta had purchased his autorickshaw on a loan and had no source of income ever after the lockdown came into force. They suspect that he eventually grew anxious about being unable to pay the monthly instalments and took the extreme step.

An accidental death report has been registered in both cases. On Tuesday, an engineer had taken his life after being depressed as he was unable to meet his family, bringing the number of suicides in Koparkhairane to three within 24 hours.