Mumbai

Lockdown takes toll, two end their lives

One frustrated due to unavailability of alcohol, other anxious about income

Two suicides were reported in a single day at Koparkhairane on Wednesday. While a 47-year-old took his life due to unavailability of alcohol, a 31-year-old autorickshaw driver took the step due to the lack of income.

With liquor shops closed ever since the lockdown came into force, Muralidhar Khandare, an alcohol addict, grew frustrated. A resident of Sector 19, Khandare was found dead in his building compund around 3 a.m. on Wednesday after nearby residents awoke to loud sound.

According to the Koparkhairane police, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. “Since the lockdown began, he could not get a hold of any alcohol and was frustrated. That could be the reason behind his act. He used to live with his family and took the step while they were all asleep,” senior police inspector Suryakant Jagdale said.

Loan stress

In another incident, Shivkumar Vasantlal Gupta, a resident of Sector 2, who used to drive an auto rickshaw for a living, also ended his life.

According to police, Gupta had purchased his autorickshaw on a loan and had no source of income ever after the lockdown came into force. They suspect that he eventually grew anxious about being unable to pay the monthly instalments and took the extreme step.

An accidental death report has been registered in both cases. On Tuesday, an engineer had taken his life after being depressed as he was unable to meet his family, bringing the number of suicides in Koparkhairane to three within 24 hours.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 1:23:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/lockdown-takes-toll-two-end-their-lives/article31586986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY