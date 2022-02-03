License of Sameer Wankhede’s bar cancelled

Holding a license goes against service rule of the officer, alleges NCP leader

Thane district collector has canceled the license granted to Navi Mumbai based hotel ‘Sadguru’ owned by former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai officer Sameer Wankhede. The order for the same was issued on Tuesday.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had last year complained that Mr. Wankhede owned a permit room and a restaurant, the license for which was obtained in 1997, when he was a minor. As per the minister’s complaint, Mr. Wankhede who is a 2008-batch-IRS officer holding a license goes against service rule. The officer had denied the Minister’s claim.

Following the complaint, the State excise department had issued notice to Mr. Wankhede seeking his reply. After going through the responses for the same, the district collector concluded that the officer had obtained the license on October 27, 1997, when he was a minor as against the permissible age of 21, the order said.

The order further said that Section 54 of the Prohibition Act has been invoked for the permanent cancellation of the license.

Mr. Malik has been making serious allegations against Mr. Wankhede including the latter submitting fake caste certificate to get the government job. The former NCB officer came in to scrutiny after several allegations of misconduct levelled against him after he arrested Bollywood actor Shar Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in an alleged drug party onboard a cruise. After he was exposed, Wankhede was transferred from the NCB and shifted to his parent body of department of revenue intelligence.