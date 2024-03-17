‘khichdi’ scam| ED attaches properties of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan

March 17, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that their officials from the Mumbai zonal office have provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹88.51 lakh of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in BMC ‘khichdi’ case. He is a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. The officials said that the attached properties were in the form of a residential flat in Mumbai and a parcel of agricultural land in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by Agripada Police Station, Mumbai, under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code 1860 filed on the basis of preliminary enquiry of Economic Offences Wing, Mumbai Police, agency officials said in a statement.

The ED investigation revealed that Mr. Chavan has played role in obtaining work orders in favour of M/s Force One Multi Services circumventing eligibility criteria laid down by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), against which he allegedly received tainted funds amounting to ₹ 1.35 crore out of generated proceeds of crime, acquired by defrauding the BMC and the MCGM and by supplying ‘khichdi’ packets of lesser quantity.

The said proceeds of ₹1.35 crore was acquired by Mr. Chavan in guise of salary and loan from M/s Force One Multi Services and were diverted to acquire the attached immovable properties in Mumbai and Ratnagiri in his personal name. Earlier, on January 17 this year, Mr. Chavan was arrested for his involvement in the offence of money laundering and is currently under judicial custody.

The ED has also filed Prosecution Complaint against Mr. Chavan on March 15, 2024 before special PMLA Court in Mumbai. Further investigation is under progress.