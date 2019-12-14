KEM Hospital fire: DMER sets up new probe panel

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has set up a seven-member committee to initiate a fresh investigation into the death of three-month-old Prince Rajbhar, who was injured in a fire at KEM Hospital. DMER’s head Dr. T.P. Lahane told The Hindu that the committee will look at all aspects with a fresh perspective. He said, “I have asked the report to be submitted as early as possible.”
Prince succumbed on November 22 after battling for life at the hospital’s paediatric intensive care unit (PICU). He was first admitted for a congenital heart ailment but his condition worsened after he suffered severe burns in a fire at the PICU. His arm had to be amputated. The civic body had given his parents a compensation of ₹10 lakh.
