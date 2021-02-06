Jaipur student arrested for duping Ulwe resident

The NRI coastal police have arrested a 23-year-old student from Jaipur for allegedly cheating a teenager from Ulwe. The complainant, Poonam Surve, approached the police four months ago after she learnt that ₹3.29 lakh was missing from her bank account.
Her son, Pranav, had seen an advertisement for a high-end phone posted on Instagram by Chirag Sharma, an undergraduate student from Jaipur. Mr. Sharma promised the phone for ₹10,000.
Pranav made an online payment through an e-wallet linked to his mother’s account. Mr. Sharma claimed he hadn’t received the money and tricked Pranav into making the payment multiple times between August 2 and October 12 last year. “In October, the complainant visited her bank and learnt about the transactions,” senior police inspector Ravindra Patil said.
The police then approached the cyber cell and blocked Mr. Sharma’s Instagram account and froze his bank account. When Mr. Sharma found his bank account was inaccessible, he confessed to his father. “His father asked him to surrender. His uncle brought him to us and we arrested him last week,” Mr. Patil said.
Mr. Sharma was arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, and is now in judicial custody. “People should not fall for products being sold at unbelievable prices on social media. One should make such purchases only if the cash on delivery option is available,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Pravin Patil said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath