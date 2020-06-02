Mumbai

In a week, 391 flights land, take off at airport

A week since domestic flight operations resumed, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), has catered to 391 flights, which included 196 departures and 195 arrivals.

Over the past one week, CSMIA has handled 42,503 passengers, including 31,665 passengers at departures and 10,838 at arrivals.

On Monday, GoAir started its operations from CSMIA with three departures and three arrival flights on the Patna, Lucknow, and Varanasi route carrying 320 passengers at arrivals and 538 passengers at departures from Mumbai.

Following the mandate by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Maharashtra government, CSMIA has been operating 25 commercial passenger flight movements.

The airport flight operations to 14 sectors up until Wednesday saw two sectors, Kolkata and Rajkot, being added on Thursday.

In the past one week, passenger load capacity has been the highest on the Mumbai-Delhi route, with 8,130 passengers departing from CSMIA.

“CSMIA prioritises and upholds the well being of its passengers and continues to ensure safe travel through the airport. CSMIA has undertaken various steps and has put in place several standard operating procedures for the safety of its passengers. The airport maintenance staff ensures effective sanitisation and disinfection of the entire terminal buildings, including the vital and high touch point areas,” a spokesperson said.

